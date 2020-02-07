Talking Cat Asks Owner 'are You Coming?', Netizens Say It's 'possessed'

A recent unbelievable video which was initially shared on TikTok, shows a cat meowing which sounds like it is asking its human, “Are you coming?”. In the video, one can hear the cat meowing while waiting for its human to the room where it is sitting. The cat's human also gets surprised when his pet meows and he can also be heard asking his cat, “What did you just say?”

Since being shared, the video has surfaced in various social media platform. In TikTok itself, the video has managed to receive millions of views. The 13-second clip has also received 1.9 million likes and several users also commented on the post. While some seemed to be surprised, many also wrote that the cat is possessed and the human should run very far.

One TikTok user wrote, “That is a ghost, not your cat, run”. Another wrote, “That’s one possessed cat”. “I swear I would have run as fast as I could,” wrote another. One user further said, “I thought that toddler talking”.

'Mischievous troublemakers'

Cats have always been mischievous troublemakers as in another incident, a Twitter user recently revealed that a cat managed to break into her house and snacked its way through a whole load of the family's Christmas dinner before it had even made to the table. According to reports, the cat even tried to eat a defrosting beef joint that was sitting on the kitchen counter, however, the cat was thwarted by the thick plastic wrapping. Kirstie McDermott, from Dublin, Ireland took to Twitter to share a photograph of the carnage in which the likely culprit is sitting on a nearby roof. In the tweet, McDermott said that the cat looked 'sheer evil and cunning', further adding that one could see 'satisfaction' in the cat's eyes.

In another related incident, the infidelity of a pet cat has come to light when one of the owners of the cat discovered that their cat Pixie was actually living two lives and was being cared for by two families. The cheating cat was discovered when the owner saw a new collar on the cat that she did not recognise after the cat had returned from his outdoor adventures.

