Mali Political Crisis: Talks End With No Decision On Transitional Government

Amid a political crisis in Mali, a new development has come up on August 24, after three days of talks between Mali’s military leaders and western African mediators, no decision came on the transition of government in a politically fractured state. Western African nations despatched their mediators to Mali last week in a bid to reverse Malian President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita's removal from power. According to the international media report, a diplomat said talks between two parties focused on, who will lead Mali and for how long, rather than again giving power to ousted President Keita.

Read: Mali Junta Agrees To Release Ousted President, Presents 3-year Military Rule Plan: Report

The coup has raised geopolitical instability in the region and neighboring countries believe this will increase the threat of hard-line Islamic militancy in the region. Ismael Wague, the Malian Air Force deputy chief of staff said, this week mediators would report to regional heads of the state, and final decision on the interim administration in Mali would be decided locally.

While talking to reporters Wague said, “Nothing has been decided. Everyone has given their point of view”, “The final decision of the structure of the transition will be made by us Malians here.”

Former Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan, who led the regional mediation was given access to President Kieta and while talking with media he said President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita told the delegation that he has resigned from the President’s post and he does not want to return to politics and want the country to return to civilian rule.

Read: Mali's Coup Leaders' Meeting With West African Mediators Ended After Just 20 Minutes

Junta agrees to release President

Meanwhile, Mali’s military junta has reportedly agreed to release the ousted president Ibrahim Boubacar Keita and put forward a plan for a military-led transitional body for the next three years. Members of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), a 15-member regional bloc, are holding closed-door meetings with the junta to decide on Mali’s political future.

(With inputs from agency)

Read: Mali Mutiny: UN Chief Demands 'Immediate Release' Of President Keita, Prime Minister Cisse

Read: Mali Soldiers Promise To Organise Fresh Elections Soon Amid Political Crisis