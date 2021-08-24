Talks With Resistance Group Ongoing, Afghans Not Allowed To Go To Kabul Airport: Taliban

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid on Tuesday, 24 August 2021, said that his regime was in talks with the anti-Taliban resistance movement to “peacefully” resolve the conflict in the Panjshir Valley. His remarks came amid the reports of clashes between former Taliban foes operating under the guidance of Ahmad Massoud, the son of the acclaimed anti-Taliban commander Ahmad Shah Massoud and the Taliban fighters. The latter also stressed that the foreign countries, particularly the US should stop encouraging Afghans to leave Kabul “as the country needs their talents”.

These wide-ranging claims were made in the aftermath of reports of revenge killings by the Taliban, such as that of an Afghan comic named Nazar Mohammad, popularly known by his stage name Khasha Zwan who was abused and was later shot multiple times by the Taliban men. Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid had himself acknowledged that the two men attacking the artist in the video were Taliban.

As Massoud’s National Resistance Front (NRF) prepared for a fight, installing the machine gun nests, mortars, and surveillance posts fortified with sandbags to protect their bastion, Panjshir, Taliban spokesman Mujahid stated that Taliban was committed to solving Panjshir issue, adding that the Afghan nationals are not allowed to go to Kabul airport and that only Westerns were allowed. At the press conference, the Taliban spokesperson stressed that the “war for us has finished” emphasizing that the regime does not want any war or fighting.

Videos posted on social media show heavy casualties and fighting between Taliban forces and anti-Taliban resistance group in the Andarab valley of the northern Baghlan province, adjoining Panjshir. Taliban can be seen commuting in US military Ford Rangers and Humvees flying the Islamist movement’s white flag in the region.

'No danger' to Afghans

Mujahid on Monday said that there was “no danger” to Afghans. “Let’s live together,” he said. But the brutality of executions by the Taliban of the Afghan nationals who assisted the US troops and allied forces undermined the Taliban's assurances on Monday. “We don’t want even a single bullet to be fired. The ones that have some reservations, we are talking to them. One percent believe that problems are solved through problems,” Mujahid said. He also claimed that the reports of no house-to-house searches were fake.

Afghans were fleeing for the luxury of the Western nations as most of the population in Kabul was below the poverty line, Taliban spokesperson Suhail Shaheen told Sky News, separately. He adds, that the reports of fear were falsely spread by “our opponents claiming what is not based on realities.”

Shaheen's unsubstantiated claims come amid the reports of hundreds of Afghans being held by the Taliban in areas they have overrun. Reports emerged that the schools have been burned, and the Afghan women were asked to stay at home.