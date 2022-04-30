Tamil Nadu BJP Chief Embarks On 4-day Sri Lanka Visit Amid Crisis In Island Nation

Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President K Annamalai has left for Sri Lanka on Saturday for a four-day visit to the island state. During his visit, Annamalai is all set to meet Tamil leaders and NGOs and will also take part in the May Day celebrations organized by the Ceylon Workers Congress (CWC).

Annamalai's Sri Lanka visit holds significance given the importance of the Sri Lankan Tamils' issue in Tamil Nadu politics. His visit comes at a time when the people in the island nation are confronting the worst economic and political crises. Annamalai would submit a report of his visit to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP chief JP Nadda later.

The development comes after Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday urging him to grant permission to send food, essential goods, and lifesaving medicines to people on the island nation. Prior to that, Stalin had moved a resolution in the state assembly to provide assistance to the neighbouring country. Addressing the Tamil Nadu Assembly on Friday, CM Stalin urged all the parties to support the resolution. "I call on all parties across the party lines to support this resolution with compassion and unanimity," CM Stalin said.

CM Stalin writes to PM Modi to essential goods to crisis-hit Sri Lanka

As per the resolution, the state government urged the Centre to allow it to provide essential commodities including rice, pulses, dairy products, and life-saving medicines to the people of Sri Lanka, who are in distress due to the severe economic crisis on the island country. He said, "The state government has already written a letter to the Union Government but no clear response has been received from the Union Government in this regard so far."

Indian provided assistance totalling Rs 18,500 crore to Sri Lanka

India's High Commissioner in Sri Lanka Gopal Baglay recently met with a group of parliamentarians and reaffirmed India's commitment to the island nation. Taking to Twitter, the High Commission of India in Colombo stated on Friday, “High Commissioner (HC) received a group of parliamentarians and reiterated India's continued commitment to support Sri Lanka.” It further added that the parliamentarians have expressed their gratitude to the Indian people for supporting the people of Sri Lanka.

The embassy also highlighted that the parliamentarians have voiced their perspectives on Sri Lanka's present economic and political crisis with HC.