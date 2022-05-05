Tamil Nadu BJP Prez Visits Sri Lanka; Outlines India's Humanitarian Aid & Lauds PM Modi

Amid the ongoing economical turmoil in Sri Lanka, Tamil Nadu BJP President K Annamalai visited the island nation. Post his visit, the BJP leader took to Twitter and outlined the humanitarian assistance deployed by India to its neighbour. In a series of tweets, the state BJP president disclosed details of projects that India undertook to support Sri Lanka amidst the dire political and economic crisis undergone by the latter.

Taking to his Twitter handle, K Annamalai stated that the scale and the support PM Modi and the Centre had provided to Sri Lanka and Tamilians living in the island nation is unprecedented. Throwing light on PM Modi's 2017 visit to Sri Lanka wherein he sanctioned 10,000 residences under Indian Housing Project (IHP), Annamalai said, "Hon PM in his visit to Srilanka in May 2017 had sanctioned 10,000 houses under Indian Housing Project (IHP) apart from the previous 4,000 They are mostly estate workers & for the very first time are laying their hands on a property document like a house title in their life."

Annamalai on India's aid to Sri Lanka's Jaffna over the years

Annamalai further spoke about the history of Sri Lanka's Jaffna and said, "Srilankan Tamils with a very rich history of culture reside in the North, West & Eastern provinces of Srilanka. They had gone through a horrendous conflict which came to an end in 2009 with the fall of LTTE. Jaffna called as Yaalpanam in Tamil is the cultural capital for them." Furthermore, the BJP leader spoke about the Jaffna Cultural Centre built at a cost of $12 million funds from India. "The cultural centre in Jaffna is an 11 storey structure with a 624 indoor seating auditorium. Referring to this cultural centre in Jaffna, Annamalai further added, "This will stand the test of time as India’s deep friendship for Srilankan Tamils."

Annamalai also visited Jaffna International Airport in Palaly and stated that India actively supported the construction of the airport by providing a soft loan of 300 million Srilankan Rupee. Annamalai further added that a harbour is being constructed in Jaffna in Kankesanthurai with India providing a soft loan of $45.2 M. "Work is on for commencement of passenger ferry between Karaikal & Thoothukudi to this harbour for easy movement of people. This will benefit Jaffa region greatly," he said in a statement on Twitter.

'India building 46,000 houses in Sri Lanka': Annamalai

Speaking further about the assistance from India, the Tamil Nadu BJP leader stated that India is carrying out one of its largest housing projects across the world where it will build 46,000 houses for displaced Sri Lankan Tamilians. "For the northern part of Sri Lanka & for the internally displaced Srilankan Tamils, India is building 46,000 houses in one of the largest housing projects across the world, " he said, adding that the Centre is also funding numerous projects including "the train service connecting Colombo & Jaffna".

Annamalai also noted that all these projects demonstrate India's deep respect for the beneficiaries in Sri Lanka, their people and their culture. He lauded PM Modi and said that they are meticulously executed.

It is pertinent to mention here that Tamil Nadu BJP President K Annamalai was on a four-day visit to Sri Lanka from April 30. Notably, BJP Tamil Nadu also welcomed the resolution passed in the Tamil Nadu assembly by CM Stalin to provide aid to crisis-stricken Sri Lanka. In recent aid to Sri Lanka, the Government of India provided 40,000 MT of petrol to Sri Lanka amid the economical crisis in the island country.