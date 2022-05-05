Tamil Nadu: DMK MPs To Contribute A Month's Salary To CM's Relief Fund To Assist Sri Lanka

Amid the socio-economic crisis in Sri Lanka, MK Stalin-led Tamil Nadu government on Thursday announced that the MPs from the ruling DMK party will be donating their one month salary towards the aid for the crisis-hit Sri Lanka in the Chief Minister’s fund. "The DMK's Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs will contribute their one month's salary to the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund," a party release said.

The development comes following an appeal from Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK President, M K Stalin for donations to aid the Sri Lankan nationals even as the party has already announced Rs 1 crore towards this objective. Earlier on Tuesday, CM Stalin appealed to the people to donate to the state government to purchase essentials such as food and dispatch it to Sri Lanka to civilians in the island country, who are battling the impact of a battered economy.

MK Stalin moved resolution to aid SL

It is pertinent to mention here that earlier on Friday, CM Stalin moved a resolution in the State Assembly urging the Centre to allow the Tamil Nadu administration to provide assistance to Sri Lanka, which is undergoing an unprecedented economic crisis. Addressing the Tamil Nadu Assembly, CM Stalin urged all the parties to support the resolution. He further called on all the parties to support the resolution across the party lines with compassion and unanimity.

According to the resolution, the DMK government urged the Centre to allow it to provide essential commodities including rice, pulses, dairy products and life-saving medicines to the people of Sri Lanka.

Notably, during an earlier visit to New Delhi, CM Stalin met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and sought the Centre's approval for the state government to provide humanitarian aid to Sri Lankan Tamils in the wake the crisis in the island nation.

Indian government granted assistance totalling Rs 18,500 crore to Sri Lanka

In recent aid to Sri Lanka, the Centre provided 40,000 MT of petrol to the island nation in a major sigh of relief for the latter amidst the crisis. The High Commission of India in Colombo took to its official Twitter handle and announced on Thursday that a cargo of 40,000 MT of petrol from India has reached Sri Lanka, delivering India's commitment to the civilians there.

Delivering on #India's commitment to the people of #SriLanka, close to 40,000 MT of petrol reached #Colombo today. With this 🇱🇰 has received around 440,000 MT of various types of fuel from 🇮🇳 More to follow!!! pic.twitter.com/iwq17L5b4H — India in Sri Lanka (@IndiainSL) May 4, 2022

In addition to that, India's High Commissioner in Sri Lanka Gopal Baglay recently met with a group of parliamentarians and reaffirmed India's commitment to the island country. Taking to Twitter, the High Commission of India in Colombo stated on Friday, “High Commissioner (HC) received a group of parliamentarians and reiterated India's continued commitment to support Sri Lanka.” It further noted that the parliamentarians have expressed their gratitude to the Indian people for supporting the people of Sri Lanka.

The embassy also stressed that the parliamentarians have voiced their perspectives on Sri Lanka's present economic and political crisis with High Commissioner. In addition to this, on April 8, Indian High Commissioner Gopal Baglay asserted that the Indian government has granted Sri Lanka assistance totalling Rs 18,500 crore. He went on to add that the Indian government has also donated a supply of rice to Sri Lanka and would be investing in infrastructure projects there in the future. He also remarked that India will continue to assist its neighbouring country, adding that it is up to Sri Lanka to decide on its international relationships and partnerships.