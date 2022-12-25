Tanker Explosion In South Africa's Johannesburg Kills 8 And Injures Several

In South Africa's Johannesburg, a gas tanker exploded on Saturday, killing 8 people, according to the local media agency. The blast damaged the roof of Tambo Memorial hospital and destroyed two houses and several cars, and injured a few bystanders.

🇿🇦 Footage shows gas tanker stuck under the bridge before explosion in Boksburg, South Africa. pic.twitter.com/fs9MJmfcpz — Mubarack (@mubarack_1) December 24, 2022

Terrible event in South Africa, a gas tanker exploded killing at least 8 people. pic.twitter.com/BwUtHJUTzb — Red Walrus (@_RedWalrus_) December 24, 2022

Johannesburg Tanker explosion

The tanker explosion took place when the tanker got stuck on a low bridge and due to friction, it caught alight said emergency services spokesperson William Ntladi, reported ANI.

"Apparently, a gas tanker drove under the subway bridge and got stuck in there, and due to friction, it caught alight," Ntladi told local South African media.

Six firefighters from Boksburg Central Fire Station were called to the bridge to extinguish the fire, reported a local News agency.

The emergency services spokesperson shared details of the incident and informed that a fire engine and two motor vehicles have been destroyed by the blast. "We can confirm that a roof section at the hospital casualty department has collapsed," added Ntladi while talking about the casualties due to the tanker explosion. Further, the emergency service spokesperson said, "The fire is now under control." The people who have been injured were taken to the nearby Tambo Memorial hospital, but its efforts to treat the injured were hampered by damage to its roof, as per the local media reports.