Tanzania: 20 Killed, Several Injured In Stampede During Church Service

At least 20 people have been killed and over a dozen left injured in a stampede at Tanzania church service on February 1. A government official reportedly said that hundreds of people flooded the stadium on Saturday evening in Moshi town near Mount Kilimanjaro and crushed each other as they rushed towards the 'blessed oil' to get anointed.

Moshi district commissioner Kippi Warioba told an international news agency through phone that 20 people have died including five children and 16 are injured after the stampede incident.

Read - Iran To Hold National Mourning Over Ukrainian Plane Crash, Stampede At Soleimani's Funeral

Read - Death Toll Stands At 50, Multiple Injured In Stampede During Soleimani's Funeral Procession

Pastor promises cure of illnesses

Pastor Boniface Mwamposa has been attracting a huge number of people by promising prosperity and cure for diseases to worshippers who walk on the 'blessed oil' during his church services. However, authorities still fear that the death toll could rise as the assembled crowd was huge and that too in dark conditions.

Reportedly, in recent years, Tanzania has seen a spike in 'prosperity gospel' pastors who assure people to lift out of their misery by performing miraculous cures. In a nation with a population of 55 million people, thousands of people flock to Pentecostal churches with the main source of income being 10 per cent of the money that worshippers are asked to contribute.

Read - West Bengal: 11 Injured In Stampede At Barddhaman Railway Station

Read - 30 Die In Wall Collapse, Stampede, Drowning During 'Chhath' In Bihar