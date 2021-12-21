Tariq Ali Bakheet Named As OIC's Special Envoy For Afghanistan

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Monday, Dec. 20 appointed the Assistant Secretary-General for Humanitarian, Cultural and Social Affairs Tariq Ali Bakheet as special representative to Afghanistan, the OIC said in a press release. The latter will ensure the implementation of the resolution of the Council of Foreign Ministers, and will be responsible to lead the coordination efforts for the supply of humanitarian assistance to the Afghan people, the council said. Bakheet’s appointment came as the OIC concluded its 17th extraordinary session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers held in Islamabad, Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

“The Special Envoy will coordinate delivery of humanitarian assistance and support, and is mandated to pursue economic and political engagement with Afghanistan,” the OIC said in its statement.

In his remarks, Tariq Ali Bakheet said the forum is “very serious and committed to supporting the Afghan people in this critical time”. Speaking about Pakistan’s role toward peace and stability in Afghanistan, the OIC Assistant Secretary-General said Pakistan is the founding member of the OIC. Furthermore, he stated that the OIC has a leading role in helping Afghan citizens in order to alleviate their suffering and ensure that humanitarian medical supplies and assistance reach them across all domains. Bakheet said that Pakistan’s offer to host this meeting is a clear testimony to its commitment to Islamic solidarity.

Pakistan calls Afghanistan ‘a tribal culture’

Defending the Taliban’s oppressive rules against Afghan women, the Pakistani leader Imran Khan said at the 17th session of the OIC held in Islamabad that the countries worldwide must be “sensitive to tribal customs”. Khan further justified the Taliban’s positioning on banning young girls at education institutions saying that the international community to “understand that the idea of human rights and women’s rights is different in every society.” Embattled leader of Pakistan, who has been a staunch supporter of the hardline Islamist Taliban regime that enacted the stringent Sharia law as a basis of governance, told the forum that the Taliban’s culture is similar to the culture in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa of Peshawar where parents were paid stipends to send girls to school, but they were not given education. He then reiterated that Islamabad is fighting for the world powers to recognise the Taliban government.