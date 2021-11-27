Last Updated:

Taslima Nasreen Has A Sarcastic Take On WHO Naming New COVID Variant 'Omicron'; Read

Taslima Nasreen called the name of the new variant of COVID-19 “sweet” and even suggested names for the variants of the COVID-19 that might come in future.

Apoorva Kaul
Taslima Nasreen

Image: ANI/Pixabay


The emergence of a new COVID-19 variant B.1.1.529, identified in South Africa and a few more countries has raised alarm across the world. The World Health Organization has designated the new strain as “Variant of Concern” and has named it Omicron. Renowned Bangladeshi author Taslima Nasreen has now shared her view on the name given by the international public health body. Taking to Twitter, Taslima Nasreen called the name of the new variant of coronavirus “sweet” and even suggested names for possible variants of the COVID-19 in future.

Taslima Nasreen shares view on Omicron

Taking to the microblogging site, Taslima Nasreen expressed her view on the new variant name as she wrote, “Omicron, so sweet name of corona’s new variant! I could suggest some appropriate names for the coming variants. Keres, Thanatos, Hades, Furies, Nyx, Cronus etc.” Her tweet has caught the attention of social media users who also shared their views about the name. Some of the netizens also suggested names for the new variant.

Netizens react to Nasreen naming COVID variants

The tweet by the Bangladeshi author has garnered over 330 likes and several reactions from netizens. One user commented, “Seriously it sounds like sm Ultra HD 4K television.” Another user wrote, “Don't forget Perseus.” Responding to the tweet, Taslima Nasreen wrote, “Perseus is good, variants are not good.” Another user tweeted, “Omicron sounds like its something that can be used as pizza topping.” Another user commented, "You are perhaps suggesting corona as Greek legend."

Omicron poses an increased risk of reinfection

As the world continues to battle the COVID-19 pandemic, a new variant of the virus Omicron has been identified in few countries. The Technical Advisory Group, an independent group of experts, which monitors and analyses the evolution of SARS-CoV-2 has informed that the variant 'Omicron' has a large number of mutations, some of which are "concerning", according to WHO statement. The B.1.1.529 variant was first reported to WHO from South Africa on 24 November. The World Health Organization (WHO) in the statement suggested that the new variant 'Omicron' poses an increased risk of reinfection. 

Image: ANI/Pixabay

