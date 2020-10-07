Last Updated:

IN PICS | Tasmanian Devils Roam Freely In Australia As They Return After 3000 Years

Conservation groups release Tasmanian Devils in New South Wales, Australia. This marks their return to the Australian mainland after 3000 years

Written By Shubham Bose
Tasmanian Devil hiding in his treehouse
This photo Features Big John as shown hiding inside the confines of his treehouse. This image was taken shortly after his arrival at the Wild Life Sydney Zoo in Sydney in 2012. 

Tasmanian Devils return to Australian Mainland
In this picture, Chris Hemsworth best known for his role as Thor in the MCU releases Tasmanian Devils back into the wild in the Australian Mainland.

Tasmanian Devils return to Australian Mainland
This picture shows more of the feisty marsupials being released into the wild released at Barrington Tops, New South Wales state, Australia.

Tasmanian Devils return to Australian Mainland
In this photo, children can be seen carefully releasing cancer-free Tasmanian Devils back into the wild.

Tasmanian Devils return to Australian Mainland
Conservation groups hope that the feisty marsupials will thrive in the wild and improve biodiversity. They plan to release more in the coming years.

