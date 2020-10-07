IN PICS | Tasmanian Devils Roam Freely In Australia As They Return After 3000 Years

This photo Features Big John as shown hiding inside the confines of his treehouse. This image was taken shortly after his arrival at the Wild Life Sydney Zoo in Sydney in 2012.
In this picture, Chris Hemsworth best known for his role as Thor in the MCU releases Tasmanian Devils back into the wild in the Australian Mainland.
This picture shows more of the feisty marsupials being released into the wild released at Barrington Tops, New South Wales state, Australia.
In this photo, children can be seen carefully releasing cancer-free Tasmanian Devils back into the wild.