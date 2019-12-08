Tasmanian Family Travels 14,000 Km Around Australia On Tandem Bikes With Two Kids

A Tasmanian family decided to travel around Australia on a journey to make a difference. Nicola and Andrew Hughes decided to ride on their tandem bikes along with their kids. The main objective of the journey was to teach their kids that there is a beautiful world outside their little place in Tasmania.

The family started their journey on January 7, a year ago. Hughes said that they set off for the journey with their two kids Hope, now five, and Wilfred now four in order to discover new places and people all around Australia. The parents feel that travelling at this time is a once in a lifetime opportunity as the kids are at an age when they can adjust to new challenges and explore things outside their normal life. It is important that they meet different types of people to understand the diversity that lies beyond their little place in Tasmania.

The trip is benefitting not just the family but also several schools that are participating in the project through Skype and sharing experiences with the family. According to Mr Huges, the kids are highly adaptable at this age where they can endure tough challenges physically and mentally. The parents were surprised to see the response from their kids. The trip added to their confidence and also reduced their screen time. Exploring new places and people have enhanced their imagination and they have been able to devise new and interesting games.

The couple said that they have been travelling to the less crowded part of the country. According to them, people living in quiet places are more friendly. There were some people who had a negative opinion about their trip, however, such instances were rare. The family has by now covered 14,000 kilometers of their journey. During the journey, the family took difficult tasks as they cycled through “Trans Access Road linking WA and SA a 150-kilometer limestone track on the Nullabor Plain with no phone reception”. The family also travelled through the tough routes and hills before they ended their journey reaching back to Tasmanian soil.

