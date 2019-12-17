Teacher Executes Ingenious Plan To Catch Cheating Students During Exam

A teacher was successfully able to plan and execute an ingenious plan to catch those who used inappropriate means to pass their examinations. After the exam, the teacher revealed that 14 out of 99 students were cheating during their exams.

Students fell for the ingenious trick of the professor

During the examinations, the teachers and the invigilators carefully monitor the students and keep a check on them so that they don’t end up scoring good marks by the means of cheating. But nevertheless, despite strict rules and regulations, some students are habitual of acting inappropriately.

In an unusual incident, the students of an engineering college were caught in a trap laid out by their teacher. They were left by surprise when the teacher's ingenious method caught them copying answers. One of the students revealed on Reddit that during the examination more than half of the students left the examination hall. He assumed that they had gone to the washroom to check the answers on the phone. However, the students wrote the paper and left in a few hours.

There were two sections to the paper. According to the students, section A was easy while section B was complicated. The paper was designed such that few questions were also out of the syllabus. Most of the students left the paper blank, however, some of them attempted the practice of cheating. According to the professor who made the paper, he deliberately added questions for which the students will have to look for answers online. He referred to an online platform. He made his account on the platform and purposefully asked one of their assistants to upload questions which he will include in the question paper. He then wrote the wrong answers to those questions and posted them online.

The students who frequently followed the website fell for the trap. Considering that the answer to the question is correct, the students wrote exactly the same answers in their exam papers. While checking the papers, the professor mailed all the students their score and also revealed that he caught 14 out of 99 students copying answers from an online platform. In his mail, he explained how his bogus plan “caught those who sought external help during the exam”.

