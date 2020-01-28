Teacher Punches Teenager In Face For Making 'paedophile' Moustache Comment

A New Zealand-based teacher punched a 13-year-old boy after the teenager said that the teacher had a moustache like a paedophile. According to reports, the incident took place during a rugby match in February 2018. The teen made the comment when the man came off the pitch during a rugby match. The teacher asked the teenager if wanted to be hit in the face to which he replied with a nod. It was then the teacher punched him in the face.

Teacher charged with assault

Reportedly, after punching the 13-year-old, the teacher told the child 'you're not laughing now' before walking away. According to reports, the teacher was charged with assault but was granted police diversion in March 2018.

He was sent to New Zealand's Teaching Council Disciplinary Tribunal and was a teacher at the school untill the proceedings against him were over. According to reports, the teacher had stated that he was annoyed with the comment on his moustache and that is why he hit the teenager.

The teacher had been taking medicines for anxiety and depression

The teacher said that he had been taking medicines for both anxiety and depression, adding that the effects of such issues may have been the cause of his violent behaviour towards the teen. According to reports, the disciplinary council said that the teacher's conduct towards the child was highly inappropriate, and ‘rehabilitative’ approach was the correct in such a case.

The tribunal also stated that punching a child is a very serious offence and added that a teacher does not have a right to retaliate towards children. According to reports, certain conditions were mentioned in relation to the particular case. One of the conditions stated that the teacher will be mentored by a fellow colleague for a period of one year and will focus on areas such as student management etc. The teacher will also be required to disclose the case to any future employer and pay a sum of more than $3,000 in costs.

