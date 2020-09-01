WHO Chief Says 'no Country Can Pretend Pandemic Is Over', Urges All To Remain Serious

Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, the Director-General of the World Health Organisation has revealed that even he wants countries to gradually re-open and go about rebuilding their economies, but added that if countries reopen in a careless manner without proper restrictions it is a ‘recipe for disaster’ and can jeopardise all the effort they have made and force them back into a lockdown.

'United, we can defeat the coronavirus': WHO Chief

In a statement delivered by Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, which was later uploaded on twitter, the Director-General has said that “no country can pretend like the pandemic is over”. In his statement Tedros that the deadly coronavirus thrived when the world is divided but united, it could be defeated. He also went on to list 4 essential aspects that communities, region and countries must focus on if they are reopening their communities.

We are 8 months into the #COVID19 pandemic & we understand that people are tired & yearn to get on with their lives, but no country can just pretend the pandemic is over. This virus spreads easily, & we all must remain serious about suppressing its transmission & saving lives. pic.twitter.com/1d2jR5FfvE — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) August 31, 2020

First is that communities must prevent amplifying events, the recent uptick in virus cases around the world have been traced back to gatherings in restaurants, nightclubs, religious establishments and etc. Second countries must try to prevent coronavirus deaths by sheltering groups that are vulnerable to the coronavirus, like older people and people with underlying health conditions. The third aspect as described by the Director-general of the WHO is for individuals to remain vigilant and continue to be cautious, he advocates for individuals to continue to wear masks and stay at least one meter from each other. Lastly, he states that governments must take actions s required to find, test and take care of those infected with the coronavirus.

The COVID-19 pandemic which saw its first outbreak in a wet market in Wuhan, China last year has now spread all across the world. The virus, named COVID-19 by the World Health Organisation, has infected over 25 million people worldwide with the global death toll reaching over 800,000.

As per the John Hopkins coronavirus resource centre, the United States has reported a total of at least 6 million positive virus cases and has a death toll of 183,601. The US currently has the highest number of reported cases in the world, making it the epicentre of the deadly virus.

