Teen Arrested For Planning Attack On African-American Church

On November 19, a 16 year-year-old girl was taken into custody regarding her "detailed plan to commit murder" at a predominately African-American church in Georgia. The teen who is white has been charged with criminal attempt to commit murder.

Read: Christmas: Here Are A Few Churches You Can Visit In Mumbai

Read: Meghalaya Church Burns Down, Couple Dies Due To Smoke Inhalation

Teenage Mastermind

While police did not reveal the details of the teenager's plans, they did comment that the church had been 'targeted by the juvenile based on the racial demographics of the church members.' School administration was first notified of the alleged attack after a fellow student found the teenager's notebook that detailed her plot. This prompted them to contact the school councillors at Gainesville High School, according to the police. The school initiated a preliminary investigation and were subsequently able to verify the threat. At this point, the investigation was then turned over to the Gainesville Police.

Read: Syrian Jacobites Church Form A 'human Wall' In Protest

Read: Chile: Church Burned Down After Military And Protestors Clash In A Bid To Defend Democracy

Horrible crisis averted

Dr Jeremy Williams, the superintendent of Gainesville City School System who was stunned over the arrest later said that a single student did not represent the views and beliefs of Gainesville City School System. As a school system that celebrates their diversity, the Gainsville community was beyond stunned with the recent development. The church was subsequently notified and the police said that the threat was under control. The Gainsville Police Chief Jay Parrish applauded the students and school administration for helping to stop a potentially horrific incident. This is not the first instance of potential threats against predominantly African-American churches. Investigators in Louisiana are working to determine whether several fires at historically black churches are connected to each other. There have been four fires in the past two weeks, three of which were in the same county.

Authorities have determined there are suspicious elements in each of the three church fires in St Landry Parish, not far from the town of Lafayette, according to a statement from the state fire marshal.