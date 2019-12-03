Teen Wrestler With Cerebral Palsy Pins Opponent, Netizens Gush Over Video

A 14-year old athlete with cerebral palsy has moved the netizens after his video of him pinning down his opponent during a wrestling match went viral. In the video clip shared by his mother, 14-year old Lucas Lacina pinned his opponent during a wrestling match at The West Branch High School Iowa, US. Jill Winger-Lacina, Lucas' mother, shared the video of his son along with an epilogue of the match. Jill's praises weren't confined to her son alone. She also praised Lucas' opponent and Anamosa wrestler Austin Scranton's performance as well.

The video also shows the coaches and supporters congratulating Lucas for the victory.

Netizens moved

The viral clip has been garnered with emotional responses from netizens. While many admired Lucas for his courage, others pointed out the humble attitude of his opponent.

4 y.o. with cerebral palsy toddles into nursey after parents told he would never walk

Parents of a four-year-old boy in the United Kingdom with cerebral palsy were told that their son would never walk. However, he beat the odds. The boy proudly walked into his pre-school with a big grin on his face.

Bleu Greenwood was born with a severe and rare form of Cerebral Palsy that affected all his limbs. He was merely ten days old when he started having seizures and was diagnosed at four months. Bleu also suffers from epilepsy, sleep apnea, and on top of all that has a weak immune system.

Over the summer Bleu's parents raised close to 10,000 pounds and were finally able to pay for an operation that saved Bleu's life. The life-saving operation that Bleu had cut some nerves in his spinal cords according to local media reports. After the operation and months of intensive physiotherapy, Bleu was finally able to take his first steps.

(With inputs from agencies)