Teenage Climate Activist To Challenge New Zealand PM In Upcoming Elections

New Zealand's Green Party has pitched a seventeen-year-old climate change activist against the current Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern in the upcoming general election later this year. According to reports, the teenage boy Luke Wijohn is a week away from his 18th birthday following which he will be eligible to fight the election. However, if experts are to be believed, it is highly unlikely that Wijohn will take Auckland's Mount Albert seat off Ardern.

Read: UAE Expresses Gratitude Towards NZ PM Jacinda Ardern For Supporting Muslim Community, Projects Her Picture On Burj Khalifa

The poll that is scheduled for September 19 this year will see the novice Wijohn taking on the seasoned Jacinda Ardern on a Green Party ticket. Climate change is reportedly an important issue for New Zealanders this year as they recently suffered from the aftermath of a volcano eruption and from the bushfires in neighbouring Australia. As per reports, climate change is going to dominate the election in New Zealand this year and with Wijohn contesting against Jacinda, it is going to be an interesting one to follow. If Wijohn wins the election he will become the youngest lawmaker in history to enter the New Zealand's parliament.

Read: New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern Condemns Donald Trump’s Tweets On Democratic Congresswomen, Says She 'utterly Disagrees' With Him

Jacinda Ardern's term

New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on January 28 called for an election in September. The centre-left Labour Party-led coalition came to power in the year 2017 with Jacinda Ardern as Prime Minister, who is now looking for a second term in power with a fresh election announcement.

Read: World Cup: 'As A Nation, We Aged A Year During The Super Over': New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern Hails The Kiwis

Jacinda Ardern has been applauded for her stance on issues plaguing the world such as climate change, women's rights, and gun ownership. The 39-year-old leader was also applauded for her response in relation to the mosque attacks in New Zealand in 2019 that resulted in decisions that tightened gun laws.

Read: World Cup | 'Traumatised': New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern Shares Her Country's View On The Manner Of England's Win Over New Zealand