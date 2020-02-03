Canadian Teenager Calls Police After Fake ID He Ordered Online Never Arrived

In a weird incident that took place late January, a teenager from Canada called the local police station to complain about a fake ID he ordered online. Constable Ed Sanchuk, of the Ontario Provincial Police, shared a video on Twitter in which he described the unusual call and said that a teenager sent an undisclosed amount of money and personal information to someone online who was supposed to sell a fake ID to him, but the ID never arrived.

Sanchuk in his video suggested parents and caretakers warn teenagers that using fake ID could lead to criminal charges and on the negative they will have to be aware of potential identity theft issues down the road.

Read: Canadian Bookstore Filled With Cute Kittens That People Can Adopt Earns Netizens' Praise

The unusual complaint

Sanchuk starts the video by introducing himself before reading the details of the case. Sanchuk in the video says, "On Tuesday, January 21st at around 11:35 in the morning the Ontario provincial police received a report of a fraud from a teenager, our information determined that the teenager was online, observed an individual is selling fake identification and sent an undisclosed amount of money in order to get that identification. Unfortunately, that identification never arrived. On the negative to this that this teenager provided all the personal identifying information. Now that individual needs to be aware of potential identity theft issues down the road."

Read: ICC Suspends Canada's U19 Bowler From Bowling In International Cricket

Read: Canada: Three People Killed, 2 Injured In Shooting At Airbnb Apartment In Toronto

The constable urged all the residents to protect their pieces of information and asked them not to share any personal information with anyone on the internet as there was no way to determine where the information will be misused.

Sanchuk further added, "Do me a favour, I’m a parent myself, I’m going to be going home tonight talking to my son and my daughter about this. Sit down, talk to your kids, parents and caregivers, let them know the ramifications of doing such a thing."

According to constable Sanchuk, teenagers order fake IDs so they can be over and drive, to get into bars and purchase alcohol.

Read: Britain To Seek Canada-style Free Trade Deal With EU