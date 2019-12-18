Teens Brought Back To Life After Heart Stopped For Hours In Denmark

Danish school-going teenagers were bought back to life after their hearts had stopped beating for several hours. According to reports, the group of 13 children along with their two school teachers were on a school trip to Præstø Fjord, a town in Denmark. The boat in which all of them were travelling, capsized just after 20 minutes of sail due to strong winds that led the teenagers being thrown into the freezing water.

Horrifying school trip

Talking to an international media outlet, one of the students Katrine recalled her ordeal and said that the water was freezing and there was ice on the water. She further added when everyone was thrown off the boat, she came under it after coming back up from under the water. The student said that everyone was screaming and panicking. She said that the teachers told them to swim otherwise they would lose their lives in these freezing conditions. Katrine along with a few other students managed to swim back to safety but many of them were not able to make it back as they became clinically dead because of hypothermia.

One of the students whose heart stopped due to hypothermia said that the weather was bad and the winds speeds were very high, adding that the boat turned in the middle of the sea and all of them suddenly fell out of the boat. Casper said he was not able to swim, adding that one of his friends tried to help him but he became clinically dead because of the freezing temperature of the sea water.

Read: Ciara Surprises Georgia Students Using STEM To Remix Songs

Read: Teacher Executes Ingenious Plan To Catch Cheating Students During Exam

Hypothermia slowed down rate of metabolism

According to reports, the ones who couldn't make it back were stuck in the water for about two hours before they were rescued by the paramedics. Hypothermia had slowed down the rate of metabolism of all those whose hearts had stopped, resulting in a chance that the organs could start working again once their bodies warmed up to the required temperature. After the students were rescued and bought to the hospital, doctors tried to increase the temperature of their blood by a margin of one degree every 10 minutes.

One of the doctors who treated the students, Dr Michael Jaeger Wanscher, said that their bodies were very cold when they were bought in, adding that they were clinically dead. Wanscher further added that with a person being that cold due to hypothermia then there is a chance to bring that person back to life. According to reports, it took six hours before doctors could feel a heartbeat. However, the students were still in a coma because of the damage caused to the brain from oxygen deprivation.

Read: Students Protest Against Police Action In Jamia At India Gate

Read: Pune University Students Hold Protests Against Jamia Violence, Reject CAA

(With inputs from agencies)