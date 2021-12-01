Tel Aviv Most Expensive City To Live In; Surpasses Paris, Zurich In New Economic Survey

Israel's capital Tel Aviv has become the most expensive city to live in the world because of the spike in inflation that has driven up the cost of a wide range of products and services in the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic. As per the reports of the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU), Tel Aviv has advanced five ranks to grab the title away from last year's joint winners of Paris, Hong Kong, and Zurich. The French capital came in second place alongside Singapore, with Zurich and Hong Kong rounding out the top five. New York was sixth, Geneva was seventh, followed by Copenhagen, Los Angeles and Osaka.

London climbed three places to number 17, while Sydney climbed one spot to number 14. The rises in transportation and grocery prices contributed to Tel Aviv's climb up the chart, according to the Guardian. It was also classified as the second most costly city for alcohol and transportation, as well as the fifth most expensive city for personal care.

Inflation in the US jumped to 6.2% in October

The impact of pandemic-enforced lockdowns was a major factor in the rankings' shift. Inflation in the US jumped to 6.2% in October, thanks to a 46% increase in the price of gasoline. Due to trade restrictions, labour shortages, and continuous supply chain bottlenecks, the cost of energy and food has risen dramatically in some countries, according to the Guardian. The poll also revealed that the average price of unleaded gasoline has risen by 21%. In local currency terms, prices increased by 3.5% on average, the fastest rate in five years.

Upasana Dutt, head of international cost of living at the EIU, stated that they can see the impact in this year's index, with the spike in gas prices particularly evident, adding that while central banks are expected to hike interest rates slowly, inflation is expected to fall, according to the Guardian. This year, the rankings included forty new cities. Edinburgh, the capital of Scotland, was the highest new entry on the list, ranking joint 27th, alongside cities like Auckland and Minneapolis.

The biggest drop was in Rome

The biggest drop was in Rome, which dropped 16 places to 48th place, with the cost of groceries and clothing falling most sharply, according to the Guardian. With huge reductions in all categories, Bangkok and Lima were the second-largest movers down the rankings. Damascus, Libya's Tripoli, and Tashkent, Uzbekistan's capital, were named the world's cheapest cities to live in.

Image: Pixabay