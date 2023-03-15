Ten-party Meeting Fails To Reach Consensus Over Nepal's Vice-President Candidate Ramsahay Yadav

A meeting of Nepal's ten political parties to find a consensus over their vice-president candidate Ramsahay Yadav ended inconclusively on Wednesday.

The election for the post of Vice President is scheduled to take place on March 17.

The three candidates vying for the vice-president's post include Ramsahay from Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) Nepal, Ashta Laxmi Shakya from CPN-UML and Mamata Jha from the Janamat Party.

The meeting of the ten political parties that took place at the Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal "Prachanda's" official residence here on Wednesday to find a consensus over the candidate for the post of the Vice-President ended inconclusively, sources said.

Yadav, however, has the support of seven parties, including the three major parties such as Nepali Congress, CPN-Maoist Centre and CPN-Unified Socialist.

Ramsahay, a leader from the Madhes region, is tipped to become the new Vice President.

The Madhesi community in Nepal's southern Terai region is mostly of Indian origin.

Like the President, the Vice President is elected by an electoral college comprising the members of the Federal Parliament (House of Representatives and the National Assembly) and the Provincial Assembly.

The Election Commission has published the names of 882 voters for the vice-presidential election.

The total weightage of the votes of the 332 voters of the Federal Parliament and 550 voters of the Provincial Assembly adds up to 52,628, thus requiring a candidate to bag at least 26,315 votes to win the election.

In the event that no candidate gets a majority, there is a provision for a revoke between the two candidates with the most votes.