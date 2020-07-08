China Attempts Ridiculous Propaganda; Blames 'aggressive' India For All It's Accused Of

After India and China both mutually agreed to disengage at friction points along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) after weeks worth of military and diplomatic-level talks, Chinese mouthpiece Global Times has unbelievably claimed the situation arose because of New Delhi's "aggressive" foreign strategies.

India had said that the Chinese amassed a large contingent of troops and armaments along the LAC in eastern Ladakh since early May and tried to change the status quo at the border area. The Chinese aggression had led to the Galwan Valley clash in which 20 injured soldiers were martyred and the Chinese side suffered casualties as well- whose details Beijing is yet to provide.

'Aggressive & adventurous foreign strategies'

However, the opinion piece in Global Times, it has tried to claim, "India's relations with many of its neighbouring countries have recently been tense. India has exchanged fire with Pakistan on the Line of Control. The India-Nepal border dispute escalated too, not to mention the confrontation with China in the Galwan Valley. Such situations are an inevitable result of India's increasingly aggressive, and even adventurous, recent foreign strategies."

It added that such aggressiveness is not only because of India's "strategic goal of dominating South Asia" since its independence, it is also due to the country's uprising "nationalist sentiment and opportunism". It also alleged that India wants to seek profits from the intensifying China-US competition.

The editorial said that stable bilateral ties are in-consistent with the common interests of both countries. "We hope to see India properly handle its domestic nationalist sentiments, and overcome its strategic adventure. If New Delhi continues on the path of strategic aggressiveness, it will ultimately undermine its long-term development — and also harm a stable and friendly relationship with its ancient neighbour China," it said.

In reality, China has been accused by its neighbour countries like Bhutan, Nepal, Vietnam and Japan of indulging in “border dispute and encroachment” Beijing is facing heavy criticism globally for its handling of the Coronavirus which originated in Wuhan. China's relations with Australia, Canada and the UK have also become tensed over other issues.

India-China tensions

The troops of India and China are locked in an eight-week standoff in several areas in eastern Ladakh including Pangong Tso, Galwan Valley and Gogra Hot Spring. The situation deteriorated last month following the Galwan Valley clashes. The Chinese military on Monday began withdrawing troops from the Galwan Valley and Gogra Hot Spring after National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi held lengthy talks on Sunday.

