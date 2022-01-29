Tension Escalate Between Pakistan & Taliban As Durand Line Issue Resurfaces: Report

Pakistan is currently facing the consequences of the Taliban's takeover of Kabul, according to an editorial piece published by the virtual think tank Global Strat View (GSV). As the Taliban attempts to establish themselves politically in Afghanistan, the smouldering issue of the Durand Line has resurfaced after the extremists damaged parts of the Pakistani army's border fence.

The unresolved issue of the Durand Line has been brought to attention by recent incidents on the Pakistan-Afghanistan border, which has the potential to escalate tensions between the two countries. Pakistan had planned to lay the Durand Line issue to rest following the Taliban's seizure of Kabul in August. Despite international warnings about terrorist retaliation, Pakistan's authorities backed the Afghan Taliban.

Experts have predicted that the ongoing border conflicts will likely lead to a rift in relations between Kabul and Islamabad. In light of a planned anti-Pakistan protest in Kabul, Pakistan's National Security Adviser (NSA) Moeed Yusuf had to postpone his travel to Afghanistan. Yusuf was supposed to head an inter-ministerial Pakistani mission to the Durand Line to talk about border barriers. An anti-Pakistan protest was planned at the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, thereby cancelling NSA Yusuf's two-day visit.

Despite border fencing issues, Pakistan's NSA previously stated that the Taliban leadership in Afghanistan retain friendly relations with Pakistan, contrary to media allegations. Yusuf responded to queries about repeated border encounters with the Taliban by saying they were local-level issues that were dealt with locally and had nothing to do with the Taliban's strategy. Islamabad, according to Global Strat View, has yet to grasp that the Taliban is not reliant on the ISI for its control of Kabul last year. According to the think tank group, the Taliban's biggest difficulty is financial and economic, and Pakistan lacks the potential to help in any meaningful way.

Islamabad not completely optimistic about the Taliban government in Kabul

Moreover, Pakistan's frustration with the Taliban was evident on Thursday, when Yusuf stated that Islamabad was not completely optimistic about the Taliban regime in Kabul, citing the fact that organised terrorist networks continue to operate in the war-torn nation and Afghan soil is still being used against his country. Moeed Yusuf briefed the National Assembly Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs on the threat posed to Pakistan by the presence of the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in Afghanistan. His remarks came in the wake of a surge in terrorist attacks in Pakistan since the Taliban took over power in August, defying Islamabad's expectations that they would take harsh measures against and expel their former comrades-in-arms.

(With inputs from agencies)

Image: AP