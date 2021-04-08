Tensions Escalate As Ethiopia, Egypt And Sudan Exchange Barbs After Nile Talks Falter

After 3-way talks on the contentious Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) built on Nile river’s main tributaries hit deadlock in Kinshasa on Sunday, upstream Ethiopia, Egypt and Sudan exchanged barbs and traded blames as tensions escalated between the African neighbours. Accusing Egypt and Sudan of obstructing the recent Khartoum-hosted trilateral dialogue post a two-year hiatus about the Nile river’s water, Ethiopian Foreign Ministry spokesman Meles Alem took aim at the two downstream nations for the failure of a diplomatic resolution.

“The meeting failed due to Egypt and Sudan's rigid stance to make the negotiation and the outcome a tool to affirm their self-claimed water share and foreclose Ethiopia's share," Ethiopia's Foreign Ministry said in a statement, Tuesday. READ | Ethiopia bans flights above Grand Renaissance Dam constructed over Nile river

Ethiopia's remarks were followed by Ethiopia’s declaration that it was “going ahead” with the second stage of filling of the GERD’s reservoir, as scheduled for the upcoming rainy season which will stop the Nile river water flow to Egypt. "Ethiopia cannot enter into an agreement that would foreclose its current and future legitimate rights over the utilization of the Nile," the Ethiopian Foreign Ministry added.

In condemnation of Ethiopia's unilateral move, Egypt's Foreign Ministry issued a retaliatory statement saying that Ethiopia "lacked the political will to negotiate in good faith.” Further flaring the transboundary dispute, Addis Ababa alleged that the nations in the basin heavily relied on Nile water, and the binding Entebbe Agreement that led to a geopolitical shift in the region still needed cooperation for appropriate allocation of Nile’s resources.

The north African nation’s assertion came even as the delegation of the three countries stalled negotiations hosted by the Democratic Republic of Congo without an end agreement, as they each fired heated rhetorics. Egypt’s President on Wednesday also threatened Ethiopia of an armed conflict. “I say to our brothers in Ethiopia, don’t touch a drop of Egypt’s water, because all options are open,” President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi told a live-streamed press conference in Cairo.

'Connect GERD with Aswan dam': Egypt

Egypt had tabled forward a condition that Ethiopia's massive dam must be connected to the Aswan dam to avoid depleting the Nile river to a low level that may impact the country's irrigation and maritime transportation. If the water level diminished, it will affect Egypt's Lake Nasser which accounts for Egypt's electricity. Egypt relies on the Nile for 90 percent of its water supply.

Ethiopia's northern neighbour Sudan, also objected to the consequences of GERD's filling on Blue Nile [Nile draws its water from 3 tributaries Blue, While Nile and Atbara], as it said that the country suffers from serious overflooding that destroys farmlands downstream in August and September. Although, all neighbouring countries of South Sudan, Djibouti, Eritrea including Sudan are likely to benefit from the $4bn GERD dam's electricity generation as they are hit with a massive power deficit.

[Map of the Nile Basin with major infrastructure and the three countries' strategic location around the dam construction. Credit: Nature Journal]

The trilateral dialogue between Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan were hosted by Democratic Republic of Congo President Felix Tshisekedi, who became chairman of the African Union in February. Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry described the talks as a "last chance at diplomacy" to reach a unanimous agreement on how the Nile water must be allocated between each of Sudan, Egypt and Ethiopia. The talks, however, broke up in acrimony with no consensus reached between the three African nations on the long-standing impasse of 4 years.

US State Department spokesperson Ned Price, meanwhile, said on April 6 the United States will "encourage a productive dialogue" to resolve the Nile dispute. At a presser, Price said that the Biden administration has leverage with all three parties due to good ties. he also informed that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok about the GERD talks and US support for Sudan’s transition.