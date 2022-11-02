Tensions Escalate As Seoul Says North Korea Fires 6 More Missiles Toward East, Yellow Seas

In a major escalation in an already tense scenario between Seoul and Pyongyang, North Korea fired at least six more missiles toward the East and Yellow Seas on Wednesday. The recent spate of provocations by North Korea was reported by the South Korean military earlier in the day.

The latest launches by North Korea included suspected surface-to-air missiles, which were fired between 4:30 PM to 5:10 PM. The missiles flew towards the Yellow Sea from Kwail and Onchon, and the East Sea from Sondok and Sinpo areas, the South Korean military stated, reported Yonhap News Agency.

Pyongyang escalates missile launches

The recalcitrant regime of North Korea launched the latest barrage of missiles hours after it fired at least 17 ballistic and other missiles off its east and west coasts. The missile types included four short-range ballistic missiles (SRBMs), which were fired into the Yellow Sea from the North Korean region of North Pyongan Province, according to South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS).

Additionally, the South Korean military also detected the launch of three more short-range ballistic missiles (SRBMs) from a site in or around the city of Wonsan, which is a coastal city situated in the East. The launches were detected at around 8:51 AM. One of the missiles landed near South Korea's territorial waters, further raising the tensions amid the already volatile situation at the inter-Korean border. Moreover, the instance marked the first time since the division of the two Koreas that the North sent a ballistic missile southward past the Northern Limit Line (NLL).

South Korea President condemns North's missile launches

President Yoon Suk-yeol condemned North Korea's latest barrage of missile launches, one of them close to South Korean waters, as a de facto violation of the South's territory and ordered swift action to make the North pay for the provocations, AP reported.

He also called on the military to be ready against additional and high-level provocations by North Korea as he presided over an emergency National Security Council meeting following the launch.