Terrifying Kabul Video Captures The Moment 2 Men Who Fell From Flying Plane Hit The Ground

In perhaps the most shocking clip that has come out so far from the chaos and carnage at Kabul's Hamid Karzai International Airport, the moment when several people in Afghanistan fell from an already flying plane after having clung on to it during its takeoff has been caught on camera.

In the clip, it becomes evident that the desperate Afghans were clinging to the undercarriage and landing gear of the C-17 Globemaster when they fell from mid-air due to the huge G-force and wind speed as the plane took off and rose quickly to the skies.

"Locals near Kabul airport claim that three young men who were holding themselves tightly onto the tires of a plane fell on top of people's houses. One of the locals confirmed this and said that the fall of these people made a loud and terrifying noise," tweeted Asvaka News Agency.

A separate video accessed by Republic Media Media shows people running with the US Air Force plane, while some have latched on to the undercarriage of the military plane.

Chaos at Kabul airport as Taliban retakes Afghanistan

The triumphant Taliban has firmly taken hold of the capital, Kabul, as thousands of noncombatants swarmed the city's airport in a desperate attempt to escape the extremists' hardline brand of rule. President Ashraf Ghani has also fled the country and has abandoned his top post.

At least three civilians have reportedly been killed following gunfire at the passenger terminal at the capital's Hamid Karzai International airport. The Afghan airspace has been closed, with all commercial flights being discontinued, and most countries and carriers are currently avoiding the airspace.

Meanwhile, the US military has taken charge of the security at the Kabul airport to evacuate diplomats present in the country following the Taliban's takeover.

Amid this, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) which is presided over by India has convened an emergency assemblage to discuss the worsening situation in the war-ravaged country.