A blast occurred in the Guzargah mosque in Herat province of Afghanistan on Friday, 2 September. Maulvi Mujibur Rahman Ansari has been killed in the blast. The explosion took place inside the mosque during Friday prayers. The spokesperson of the Herat Governor has said that the blast has been caused by a suicide bomber, TOLO News reported.

As per local media reports, top Taliban ministers were likely targets of the terror attack. As per local reports, Taliban's co-founder Abdul Ghani Baradar had met Maulana Mujibur Rahman Ansari before the Friday prayers. Taliban's co-founder Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar could be the possible target of the attack.

No confirmation on the number of casualties has been received yet.

However, Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid has confirmed the death of Maulana Majibur Rahman Ansari. Mujahid wrote in a tweet, “Regrettably, Maulana Mujibur Rahman Ansari, the country’s strong and courageous religious scholar, was martyred in a brutal attack on Friday in Herat. He further said that the people responsible for the incident will be “punished for their heinous act.”