Terror Financing Watchdog FATF Puts Myanmar On Blacklist For Defaulting On Action Plan

FATF (Financial Action Task Force), a terror financing and money laundering watchdog has put Myanmar on the "black list", and urged its members to enhance and apply due diligence to transactions and business relations in Myanmar. Myanmar's entry into the blacklist entails its entry into the "high-risk jurisdictions, subject to call for action".The FATF identifies nations that have weak counter-terror financing and money laundering regulatory frameworks. In February 2020, the FATF urged Myanmar to address its strategic shortcomings. In September 2021, its action plan expired. News Agency ANI Tweeted: "FATF is concerned about lack of progress Myanmar has achieved in its action plan. It has failed to complete its action plan, which fully expired last year. As a result, FATF moved Myanmar to the blacklist... Iran & Democratic People's Republic of Korea remains on the blacklist: FATF pres".

'Diligence must not negatively impact humanitarian assistance.': FATF President

In June 2022, FATF strongly urged Myanmar to complete its action plan by October 2022, or else it will be bound to call upon other members to apply due diligence on Myanmar's transactions. But when even a year after its plan to action expired and there was no progress, FATF said that "further action was necessary in-line with its procedures". Thus, FATF blacklisted Myanmar. The terror financing watchdog advised, "When applying due diligence measures, countries should ensure that flows of funds for humanitarian assistance, legitimate NPO (Non- Profit Organisation) activity and remittances are not disrupted."

Further, the money laundering watchdog urged Myanmar to better the use of financial intelligence in LEA (Law Enforcement Agencies) investigations, and increase dissemination and operational analysis by the FIU (Financial Intelligence Units). Myanmar must also address ML (Money Laundering) issues in line with risks. The nation will remain a part of black list unit its plan of action is fully demonstrated.