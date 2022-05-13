Terrorism Resurging In Afghanistan Could Become A Global Threat Again, Says UN Chief

Amid a rise in terror activities in Afghanistan, UN chief Antonio Guterres, during a conference in Spain, said that terrorism is resurgent in Kabul and added it could become a global threat again. While condemning the recent blasts in Afghanistan, Guterres, who attended the meeting of the United Nations Human Rights, Civil Society, and Counter-Terrorism Conference virtually, said, "This gathering reflects a central truth. Terrorism is not only an attack on innocent people. It represents an all-out assault on human rights."

The UN chief spoke of how extremist groups are targeting women and girls with gender-based violence, including sexual violence. He highlighted how terror organisations are abusing the technology by scattering lies, hatred and division at the touch of a button. According to the UN chief, the threat is growing and global. Listing examples such as the continued expansion of Da’esh and Al-Qaeda in Africa, and resurgent terrorism in Afghanistan, he appealed to his fellow participants to create a blueprint to counter the rising threat from the terrorists.

"As a moral duty, a legal obligation, and a strategic imperative – let’s put human rights where they belong: front and centre in the fight against terror," Guterres said at the conference.

Taliban denying fundamental rights to women

It is worth mentioning after taking over the leadership of the country in August last year, the Taliban had made tall claims suggesting that they have changed completely as compared to their earlier reign, marked by several instances of human rights abuses. They assured the world leaders to restore fundamental rights, including free movement of women and education for all. However, instead of fulfilling their promises, the country has been witnessing a surge in terror activities, and the Taliban government has been accused of curtailing women's rights.

The country has been facing lethal bomb attacks on minority communities. It has also barred women from educational institutions and working. Recently, it has passed a contentious ruling wherein it ordered all Afghan women to wear head-to-toe clothing in public, resulting in condemnation from the international community.

(Image: @antonioguterres/Twitter)