'Terrorists From Afghanistan Can Infiltrate Via Kazakhstan Border': Russian Diplomat

Deputy secretary of Russia's Security Council Alexander Grebenkin has said that the terrorist outfit could enter Russia via the Kazakhstan border, news agency Sputnik reported on Monday. The Russian diplomat stressed that the fear of terrorists infiltrating has soared after the Taliban ousted the government of Afghanistan and took charge of the already war-torn country. Notably, the statement from Grebenkin came during an interview with the government's Rossiyskaya Gazeta newspaper. He said Moscow has been carefully monitoring the situation in Afghanistan after Taliban came to power.

"There is a risk of infiltration into the Russian territory by members of international terrorist and extremist organisations, as well as [movement] of means of sabotage and terror. This is the result of the increase in the number of hotbeds of military and political instability near our borders," Sputnik quoted Grebenkin during the interview.

Further, Grebenkin noted that the situation is unlikely to improve given the political and economic crises in the region. During the interaction, he expected a further rise in the scale of drug trafficking, arms smuggling and uncontrolled movement of emigrants with members of terror organisations hidden among them. "Militants and terrorists from Afghanistan can infiltrate the states of the Central Asian region, and from there move into Russia through the Russian-Kazakh section of the state border," Grebenkin added. According to the official, this issue was on the agenda of the recent annual meeting of the secretaries of the security councils of the CIS member states. He noted the condition of the country deteriorated further after the Taliban ousted the Ashraf Ghani government in August and formed a new government a month later.

Russia sponsors high-level meetings with Taliban

Earlier in October, Moscow sponsored a high-level meeting with the ten countries including, the "top dignitaries" of the Taliban government. During the meet, the dignitaries discussed ongoing international efforts to prevent a humanitarian crisis in the already war-ravaged country. As per the statement, the extremist group negotiated with representatives of different countries on issues of mutual interest. Notably, on several occasions, the all-men government tried hard to negotiate with the international leaders including, the United Kingdom.

With inputs from ANI

Image: ANI