Terrorists Planning Kamikaze Drone Attacks On Russian Air Base In Syria, Warns Kremlin

As Russia continues its offensive unabated in neighbouring Ukraine, terrorists from Turkistan Islamic Party (TIP) or the Turkistan Islamic Movement (TIM) and Al-Nusra Front [or al-Qaeda in Syria] are plotting an assault on its Khmeimim Air Base using long-range kamikaze drones. In Syria, Russia has two military bases, the naval facility in Tartus and the Khmeimim Air Base in the southeast of the city of Latakia in Hmeimim, Latakia Governorate. The Russian base situated on formerly a US-controlled stronghold in northern Syria has been repeatedly exposed to intense terrorist firing since its establishment in 2015. Russian military commanders have used the peril of drone attacks as a means to negotiate with Turkey to launch a military campaign in Idlib.

US military retreated from the northern Syrian city of Qamishli – the Kurdish-dominated administrative center of the People's Protection Units (YPG) in 2019 after Turkey's launch of Operation Peace Spring. As a part of the deal, the YPG, whom Turkey has designated as a terrorist organization, was pushed further southward and the Turkish and Russian forces have since been conducting joint patrols.

A large number of drones have been assembled near Jisr ash-Shughur, a city in northwest Syria occupied by Nusra and the TIP, with some of the UAVs having a range of up to 70 km, Oleg Yegorov, deputy head of the Russian MoD's Center for Reconciliation in Syria said at a briefing, according to the state-affiliated agencies. Over the last few years, Russian soldiers have retaliated against the damages inflicted on the base from multiple launch rocket system missiles, and from drones launched by militants from the Idlib de-escalation zone. Russia affiliated previous attacks on its Khmeimim Air Base in 2018 with Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, the armed organization involved in the Syrian Civil War that Moscow accuses of breach of the ceasefire.

Credit: Google Maps/ Twitter / @aldin_ww

"According to information received by the [Center for Reconciliation], militants from the Jahbat al-Nusra* and the Turkistan Islamic Party* are planning an attack on the Khmeimim Air Base using strike UAVs and kamikaze drones," Yegorov said at a briefing on Nov 4, Friday.

Russia Aerospace Forces known to hit terrorists' sites in Syria’s Idlib de-escalation zone

Russian Aerospace Forces have been at the forefront of destroying terrorist sites in Syria’s Idlib de-escalation zone in order to protect the Russian Armed Forces bases and Syrian government troops. In October, Russian Aerospace Forces destroyed facilities of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group in the Idlib de-escalation zone. Russian forces, particularly the combat airpower, launched a military intervention in Syria to prevent the collapse of the regime of Syrian dictator Bashar Al Assad.

Credit: Twitter/@ImageSatIntl

Deputy Head of Russia’s Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Sides in Syria Major General Yegorov cited the security threat to service members from the Russian contingent and the government forces of the Syrian Arab Republic as a reason for the terror attack. Since 2015, Russian air grouping at Khmeimim has been integral to providing support to Syrian and Hezbollah ground forces and Iranian Quds Force advisors fighting against the US coalition Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), Gulf State- and Turkish-backed Syrian National Army (SNA). The United States first deployed its armed forces in northeast Syria in 2015 as a part of the coalition to combat the Islamic State group (ISIL). Deconfliction channels have been established since 2015 to prevent any clashes between the Russians and the American troops.