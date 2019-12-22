Tesco Stops Production At Chinese Factory Over Allegations Of Forced Labour

British multinational groceries and general merchandise retailer, Tesco has suspended production at its factory in China over allegations of forced prison labour used to pack up the charity Christmas cards. According to the reports, a six-year-old girl from south London found a message from Shanghai prisoners hidden in a box of cards. The message read, "Please help us and notify human rights organisation". Tesco said that it was shocked while it came across the report and added that they never allowed prison labour in their supply chain. The retailer giant said that it would scrap the supplier of the cards, Zheijiang Yunguang Printing if it found that they have used prison labour.

Tesco shocked by allegations

According to the reports, Florence Widdicombe opened a box of Tesco cards worth £1.50 to find that one of them featuring a kitten with a Santa hat had already been written in. A spokesperson of Tesco said that they were shocked by the allegations and immediately ordered to stop production at the factory where the cards are yielded and launched a probe into the matter. According to the reports, there was a message which read that there are foreign prisoners in Shanghai Qingpu prison in China. It said that the prisoners are forced to work against their will. They wanted help and wanted their message reach to some human rights organisation.

Customer threatens to boycott Tesco

Meanwhile, in an interesting turn of events, the store of Tesco Express decided to ban the entry of a cat named Pumpkin who had become their regular visiter and in return, the admirers of Pumpkin have threatened to boycott the store. The store leader, Andrew Tabiner told a local newspaper that it is against the Tesco policy and it is a grocery store, not a pet shop. The owners of Tesco Express decided to ban Pumpkin, who is a ginger tomcat. He visits the store regularly and has a good time sleeping. The customers who visited the store started admiring the cat and are fond of him. They like playing with him and he became a big hit among the customers. But the store owners announced that the cat will no longer be allowed to enter the store premises as it is not part of the Tesco policy. Tabiner added that the nearby people used to feed the cat outside the store, however, the warmth of the store attracted him inside.

