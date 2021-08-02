Tesla Autopilot Saves Unconscious Driver's Life In Norway; Watch Video

In the latest episode of technology saving lives, a Tesla car has managed to keep alive an intoxicated driver who lost consciousness during a drive. A video, which captures the unconscious driver inside the moving car was shared online by AustinTeslaClub. The nearly two-minute-long video shows how the auto-pilot slows and ultimately stops the car.

The clip, which has been captured by another driver, features the white colour car hurtling towards a dimly lit tunnel. The risks of the drive come into perspective as the camera zooms inside the Tesla car. It could be clearly seen that the driver had lost consciousness mid-way and the car was on auto-pilot. However, what is imperative to note is that the AI miraculously senses the driver’s condition, slows it, and ultimately stops the car. Later, the emergency services reach the scene and rescue the intoxicated driver.

Tesla owner in Norway suffers unconsciousness while driving, Tesla autopilot detects it, slows, comes to a stop so EMS can help @elonmusk @Tesla ❤️‍🩹🚑



pic.twitter.com/kl1CEeiHDi — Austin Tesla Club (@AustinTeslaClub) July 31, 2021

Netizens react to the video

Since being shared the clip has garnered over a million views and multiple comments. Many have lauded Tesla Technology while others have reckoned the dangers of it. “A vehicle that stops on the far left side of the road in Germany or other European countries is life-threatening. I'd rather hit a tree at 50 or 80 km/h an hour than someone hitting me from behind at 300 km/h. This is not so positive what I see,’ commented one user. While another added, “I believe full autopilot isn't allowed in Norway - the driver should grab the wheel every now and then. How did this work out then? Foreign Tesla model? "Hacked" steering wheel (weight added)?.”

Tesla should be sued for allowing their customers to drive while intoxicated. It’s all Elon’s fault. Electric cars are dangerous! — Simon Wright 💎 (@simondotau) July 31, 2021

Imagine giving credit to Tesla for this🤡, that person was drunk and sleeping and because of Tesla's autopilot theu thought it was fine to get on the road — Farris (@zZzFarris) July 31, 2021

Looks like the car did what it supposed to do. It slow down, flash the hazard light and stop after giving the driver several warning.. — CyberDude (@Mod3My) July 31, 2021

I have a sneaky suspicion that Tesla might use slightly modified software for right-hand drive vehicles (in left-hand side driving countries) .. ie they drive on the other side of the road to USA. — Mal (@GloopyFlop) July 31, 2021

Anti-Tesla Mainstream Media Headlines: Tesla causes driver to be unconscious, arising questions of safety of vehicle. — Jeremiah Powell (@lekingoftrolls) July 31, 2021

A few weeks ago, an amputee belonging to Sweden recently took to Twitter to thank Tesla chief Elon Musk for including a special feature in his car. While living with a physical disability could pose real challenges, making it almost impossible to drive a car, it was Tesla’s futuristic feature that made the life of Thomas Fogdo easy. Taking to Twitter, he shared a video that showed him using the innovation to reverse his car only with the aid of a pocket-size remote.

Thank you @Tesla for this helpful and cool feature :-) pic.twitter.com/FLuY3yFdSL — Thomas Fogdö (@Fogdo) September 8, 2019

Image: Austinteslaclub/AP