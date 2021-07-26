Tesla Energy Employees Hunt For 'mean' Social Media Posts About CEO Elon Musk: Reports

Tesla CEO Elon Musk who is quite active on social media is often targeted by people on the internet. Tesla’s clean-energy

division has an entire team dedicated to searching the internet for mean posts against the company and its CEO, according to Business Insider. The team not only resolves the issues but also tries to get in touch with the social media users and make them delete the posts.

Tesla employees look for mean posts about company

According to the Business Insider report, the former employees of the company under the condition of anonymity revealed that a team of more than 20 employees look for social media posts for customer complaints against the company. The team also tries to get the customers to delete the post. A separate team of nine people looked for posts targeting Tesla CEO Elon Musk. As per reports, earlier in January, Tesla Energy had posted a requirement for Tesla Energy Support Specialists that would handle customer issues.

A former manager at Tesla Energy also confirmed that the company has a team that looked for social media complaints. The former employee told Business Insider that employees were asked to "just look up #TeslaEnergy, #Elon, just anything that has to do with Tesla and energy and Elon." A Tesla Energy customer told the media outlet that their dedicated project manager had asked them to post complaints online when they have a problem with their solar roof contract.

Elon Musk reveals what's keeping Tesla from launching in India

Meanwhile, Elon Musk on July 24 said that Tesla wants to launch cars in India, however, the nation’s import duties on EVs (Electric Vehicles) are “highest in the world by far”. Tesla has already announced its entry in India and even registered the company in Bengaluru in January this year. However, EV car enthusiasts are still eagerly waiting for the car to be visible on Indian roads. Twitter user and YouTuber Madan Gowri reached out to the Tesla chief himself on Twitter and demanded him to launch Tesla cars in India. Responding to the post, Musk said that he wants to do so, but import duties under PM Narendra Modi’s administration are the highest in the world.

Dear @elonmusk please launch Tesla cars in India ASAP! 😍 pic.twitter.com/ohFieRzdGW — Madan Gowri (@madan3) July 23, 2021

We want to do so, but import duties are the highest in the world by far of any large country!



Moreover, clean energy vehicles are treated the same as diesel or petrol, which does not seem entirely consistent with the climate goals of India. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 23, 2021

IMAGE: AP