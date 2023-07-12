Tesla Funds Misused To Build Glass House For Musk? Probe Initiated To See Right Through It

Billionaire Elon Musk may have clandestinely sought Tesla's help in building a lavish house made of glass in Austin, Texas, as per anonymous sources who spoke to the Wall Street Journal. Dubbed Project 42, the alleged project of constructing a glass-walled estate is said to have been funded by his automotive company.

The speculation has prompted an internal investigation into whether the company's resources were being misused to build the property near the Tesla headquarters in Austin. Along with renderings of bedrooms, bathrooms, and a kitchen, a waterfall and a futuristic pickup truck were also added to the ambitious construction project.

Musk, a couch surfer or glass house owner?

Neither the outcome of the probe, nor the status of the Project 42 could be learned by the outlet. However, if the rumours are true, a glass house would be difficult to justify for Musk as a person who routinely preaches low-maintenance, modest lifestyles. Just last year, he claimed that he lived in a $50,000 home in Texas that he rented from his spacecraft engineering company SpaceX.

He then humble-bragged about it on Twitter, stating that his residence was “literally a ~$50k house in Boca Chica, (Texas)” and the only property he owned was one located in the Bay Area. The Tesla CEO has also proclaimed himself as a couch-surfer who would often nap on the couches of his Tesla and Twitter offices.

Furthermore, Musk put a swath of homes in California up for sale in 2020 after asserting that he would “own no house”. Nonetheless, a Texas glass house or not, the 52-year-old mogul continues to live a life, billionaire-sized with an estimated net worth of $242.8 billion, according to Forbes.