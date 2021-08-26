Thai Authorities Initiate Manhunt For Ex-cops Accused Of Murdering Drug Suspect In Custody

Responding to the major public demands, Thai authorities have initiated a manhunt for ex-policemen accused of suffocating a drug suspect in custody. Thai police have issued arrest warrants for seven ex-cops on grounds of torture and murder of suspect in police custody. The measures have been taken following public outrage after a 9-minute video of Chiraphong Thanapat, the smuggler's brutal murder surfaced on the internet on August 5.

The video, released by a whistleblower, displayed the brutality, corruption and abuse culture prevalent in Thai prison, Voa News reported. The incident took place in Nakhon Sawan Police Station, where the former superintendent of police Pol Col Thitisant Utthanaphon a.k.a "Ferrari Joe" wrapped a plastic bag and suffocated the 24-year-old drug suspect after he refused to provide extortion money worth 2 million baht ($61,031), DailyNews reported.

As per reports, "Ferrari Joe" received his title following a police raid at his Bangkok residence. In a completely filmy twist, the police superintendent was said to own 30 luxury cars including Ferrari, Lamborghini and several Porches with just a $1,300 salary per month.

The video and publicly released information about Ferrari Joe's wealth enraged the public and initiated a wave of protests against the police department. In order to curb public anger, Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha personally instructed Police Department to initiate a probe into the matter and arrest the perpetrators.

Five police officers detained so far; two on the run

Meanwhile, five cops out of the seven accused have been arrested so far. On Wednesday, Thai Police Chief Suwant Jangyodsuk urged the runway ex-cop Thitisan and his aid Thoranin Matwanna to surrender to the authorities, Al Jazeera reported. As per PhuketNews, the detained cops have been charged with "dereliction of duty, torture and murder." The officers were posted in the same station except for Matwanna, who was a deputy chief investigator at Muang Station.

To successfully execute the major manhunt operation, the Police Department has alerted the immigration forces to check for the suspects attempting to flee the country. The domestic police have also requested cooperation from their neighbouring counterparts in an attempt to locate the prime suspect, Pol Gen Suwat told Phuket News.

