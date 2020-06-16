Thai Businesswoman Starts Network Of Chefs To Help Needy Amid COVID-19 Crisis

An entrepreneur with a business based in Paris was stuck in her homeland, Thailand due to COVID-19 restrictions but decided to recruit volunteers and help those in need amid these trying times. Natalie Bin Narkprasert appointed a network of people including Michelin-starred chefs to help Thai people who are facing monetary struggles due to the unprecedented outbreak of deadly coronavirus. The group called ‘COVID Thailand Aid’ has now reached more than 30,000 people in more than a hundred locations with aid packages along with freshly made food.

Narkprasert’s initiative was fueled with the concern for the people in her homeland and according to reports she thought of her own grandmother who is a 94-year-old. She thought how the COVID-19 pandemic must be causing troubles for the grandmother and also other people in a similar situation or those who do not have their family at home.

“She’s 94 years old, and then I really worried about her during COVID, like how is she going to cope and do things, so I just thought about all the people who are struggling during this time who might not even have a family or a home,” she said.

Read - Thailand Lifts Nationwide Curfew As It Marks 21 Days With No Local Coronavirus Cases

Read - Thailand Researchers Collected Samples From Horseshoe Bats To Test Them For Coronavirus

Volunteers distribute food and essential materials

According to the international media agency, the 28-year-old has put together volunteers who can be seen in blue-coloured t-shirts distributing meals, clothing, hand sanitizers and facemasks during the scorching heat in Bangkok. The boxes of food had spicy minced chicken and rice which are handed to the residents who are mostly unemployed or are either maids, street vendors, shop assistants. But most people have not been able to work due to coronavirus outbreak.

One of the community members where Narkprasert and her team were handing out food, Jintana Jantornsri said that the gesture means a lot for them because they are struggling to make the ends meet amid the crisis and said, “everything is tough”. The 28-year-old has not mobilised over 450 volunteers who put together food donations in over 32 provinces in the country.

“It means a lot to us. We are facing difficulties,” said Jintana Jantornsri. “We can’t even pay rent. Many have no jobs and can’t sell anything. Everything is tough.”



Read - Thailand Passes $58 Billion Economic Support Package Amid Pandemic

Read - Thailand: Malls Replace Lift Buttons With Foot Pedals To Contain Coronavirus Spread

(Image/Inputs: AP)