Thai Navy Officials Rescue Cats Abandoned On Sinking Ship That Caught Fire, See Pictures

At least six Thai navy officials rescued four cats after discovering them being abandoned on a sinking ship that had caught fire reportedly off a paradise island. Facebook user Nookool.b on Tuesday posted the ‘impressive’ pictures showing the navy officials rescuing the golden furry animals from Phamonsin Nava 10 fishing ship that had earlier caught fire and began to sink nearly 13 kilometres off Adang Island in Satun, stated The Nation, Thailand report.

The Facebook user, while sharing several images of the “purrfect rescue” wrote, “When Navy sailors approached the burning ship to inspect it for any oil spillage as it began sinking, they noticed four cats stranded on board...They carried each cat on their backs and swam back to the Navy vessel until every cat was rescued.”

Moreover, apart from being dehydrated, the four felines suffered no injuries and reportedly, are in healthy condition after the ‘amazing’ rescue by Thai navy officials. As per reports, all eight members of the ship’s crew had jumped off the sinking vessel into the sea before the Navy officials had arrived and were rescued by a passing fishing ship. The photos that emerged on Facebook showed one of the rescuers bringing the cats one by one to the navy boat on his shoulder while the rest of the team pulled him by a rope.

'Smiling after watching the rescue'

From internet users saying the post made them 'smile' to others lauding the selfless nature of the Navy officials, the Facebook post by Nookool.b has garnered thousands of likes and comments. One user wrote, "Very cute. I smile after watching this. Soldier is very hearty. I wish everyone who contributed to helping the cat to be happy in all aspects of life." Another also said, "Cry. I'm crying. I'm so happy. I'm going to survive." While someone else wrote, "I would like to say thank you to the sailor who is very nice and kind. The kids are very poor."

