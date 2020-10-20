Thai Parliament To Hold Special Session Amid Growing Anti-govt Protests In Bangkok

In order to discuss the unprecedented anti-government rallies, the Thai government has decided to convene a special parliamentary session wherein all the demands put forward by the protesters will be discussed. The special session of parliament was announced by Parliament President Chuan Leekpai on Monday, October 19.

The specific time and date of the session have not been revealed but while talking to reporters, Chuan said: “The lawmakers of the government and opposition parties agreed today that there was a need to convene an emergency parliament session to find a way out of the situation in Bangkok and in the country in connection with the mass protests, and it was decided to convene such a session”.

State of Emergency

Earlier last week, Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha declared a state of emergency that is set to last for 30 days. Under the emergency decree, gatherings of more than five people are banned and law enforcement have been given additional special powers. The move has been vehemently opposed by the opposition that has deemed it illegal since the protests in Thailand were mostly peaceful and did not threaten national security.

Thailand has been gripped by pro-democracy protests for months, with protesters calling for large-scale constitutional reform as well as the resignation of Prime Minister Prayut. In addition, the protesters have also demanded changes limiting the powers of the monarchy and the dissolution of the law prohibiting criticism of the king.

Yesterday, Bangkok Protest organisers declared Victory Monument as the focal point for demonstrations in the city. Thailand protests that have been primarily led by the youth and have seen hundreds of people come on the streets demanding reforms.

(With ANI inputs, Image AP)

