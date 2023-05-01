Thai PM Candidate Paetongtarn Shinawatra Gives Birth To Baby Boy 2 Weeks Before Elections

Thai politician and frontrunner in the upcoming election in Thailand, Paetongtarn Shinawatra, gave birth to a baby boy two weeks before the voters go to the poll to select the next Prime Minister. Shinatawara is the youngest daughter of former Thai Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, and the news of her delivery was shared by another former Thai Prime Minister and her aunt Yingluck Shinawatra. According to Guardian, Shinawatra along with her husband named the baby Prutthasin Sooksawas. According to Yingluck’s tweet, the baby was nicknamed Thasin.

“I'm so happy! Congratulations to Lan Ink and Por Na who finally saw the face of his grandson "Thasin" after waiting patiently for a long time to hold a baby. May you have strong physical and mental health like your mother. and believed that the grandfather could not wait to hold the grandchildren As for Uncle, I'm waiting for the day that I can hold my grandchildren,” the former Thai PM, Yingluck wrote on Twitter. She also shared images of the baby along with the happy couple. According to The Guardian, Paetongtran who stopped travelling for campaigning very recently said that she will speak to the media in a few days when she is strong enough.

The popularity of Paetongtarn and the family’s dark past

In the recent polls in the country, Paetongtarn has ranked either first or second in voter’s choice for the prime minister. The polls indicate the massive popularity she holds in the country making it one of the frontrunners in the upcoming Thai elections. Paetongtarn’s family is popular in the country as well, the parties her family members are associated with have won a majority of seats in the Thai parliament since 2001. While Paetongtarn’s father Thaksin was ousted in a coup in 2006 her aunt Yingluck was also forced out of office in 2014. Both the former prime ministers of the country have been living in exile to avoid legal charges that are pressed against the two leaders.

Paetongtarn’s candidacy has heightened speculations that Thakin could return to Thailand. However, Paetongtarn has made it clear that she and the Pheu Thai party are focused on the election rather than bringing his father home. While Paetongtarn is one of the three prime ministerial candidates selected by Pheu, it’ll be hard to gain support from Thailand’s 250 unelected military-appointed senators who play a crucial role in selecting the country’s Prime Minister.