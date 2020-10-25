Thai PM Prayuth Chan-Ocha Refuses To Step Down As Protesters' Deadline Passes

On October 24, as the protesters' deadline for Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-Ocha edged nearer, the Thailand government seemed to have not arrived at a clear-cut resolution on the demonstrators’ demands to oust the leader. Thai PM Chan-Ocha declared post the 10 p.m. deadline that he was ever “unwilling” to step down as major protests broke out on the streets of central Bangkok in the capital’s main district intersection.

According to sources of the Associated Press, the Thai Minister refused to back down as he addressed reporters outside a Buddhist temple, saying, he performed prayers for national peace and security and while his government is dedicated to law and order, he will, most certainly, find a resolution. In an official statement issued by Thailand’s Prime Minister’s Office, Prayuth disclosed that a special session will be held in the parliament to address the political crisis in the country. His statement comes weeks after his administration lifted the state of emergency imposed in Bangkok that made student-led protests seeking democracy reforms ‘illegal’. The ban had also censored the state media from telecasting the movement and was later challenged in the court, as a result, the Thai government had to revoke the emergency decree.

Government spokesperson Anucha Burapachaisri said in a statement that all parties had to commit to exercise full restraint and flexibility. “The circumstances would be more conducive to de-escalating the current tense political conflict and reaching an outcome that is acceptable to all stakeholders,” he said.

UN human rights experts today urged the Thai government to guarantee the fundamental rights of peaceful assembly and free speech and called for an end to a crackdown on peaceful protests.



Thai PM's 'first move'

Later, in a national television address, the Thai PM said that he had wanted to desolate the political tensions, which is why he lifted the emergency measure." I will make the first move,” he told the country in a live-streamed televised speech, adding, "I am currently preparing to lift the state of severe emergency in Bangkok and will do so promptly if there are no violent incidents.” In the midst of his address, hundreds of protesters embarked on a march asking his government to “step down” and demanded the release of those arrested in the political rallies. The demonstrated had stated that if the demands weren’t met [PM resigning from the duties] they’d return within the course of three days.

However, in his recent address to the reporters, Prayuth called on the protesters to allow the parliament to address their grievances. The protesters had demanded the Government of Thailand to dissolve the parliament, end intimidation of citizens, and draft a new constitution. The political upheaval started due to the worsening situation of the COVID-19 pandemic and enforcement of the lockdown in Thailand that forced the youngsters and students out on the streets defying a ban on gatherings holding umbrellas to shield themselves from the police and security forces, opting for their Thai counterparts tactics. Protesters wore helmets and gas masks as they flooded the streets demanding that their leader must step down. The protesters, as of October 24 were still standing up to their three decree demands.

