Thai Protesters Demand PM's Resignation Over COVID Mishandling As Confidence Vote Looms

Expressing angst at the Thai government's mishandling of the COVID-19 pandemic, infuriated demonstrators flooded the streets blocking the traffic, demanding that the Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-Ocha's steps down, according to the footage broadcasted on September 2, Thursday. Protesters swarmed at the Asoke intersection in central Bangkok at around 6:43 pm despite the police orders that banned the gathering of large crowds due to COVID-19. The large sea of protesters registered dissent against the ruling government ahead of the no-confidence vote scheduled for the governing coalition on Saturday.

Angry demonstrators demanded Chan-Ocha’s resignation as the lawmakers and at least five other ministers challenged the premier’s tackling of the novel coronavirus pandemic that led to a mounting death toll. The country recorded 12,103 fatalities and more than 1.2 million confirmed cases since the pandemic hit last year in 2020. Protesters expressed infuriation at the government’s response to the pandemic as well as inadequate supplies of COVID-19 vaccines procured by the country, according to the local media reports. Footages released Thursday depicted a large crowd gathered in Thailand’s capital chanting anti-government slogans and demanding that the Thai PM be ousted. Citizens blamed Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-Ocha for sluggish inoculation, as only 13 percent of Thailand’s total population has been vaccinated so far.

[Anti-government protesters blocked roads with cars and motorcycles as a part of their car mobs driving along several roads in Bangkok, Thailand. Credit: AP]

[Anti-government protester shoots a firework to riot police during a protest in Bangkok. Protesters demanded the resignation of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-Ocha for his failure in handling the COVID-19 pandemic. AP Photo/Anuthep Cheysakron]

'People will drive Thai PM out': Angry protesters

Thailand’s opposition lawmakers have accused the prime minister and five other cabinet ministers of economic crisis, mishandling of the COVID-19 pandemic, and corruption, all of which were denied by Chan-Ocha’s administration. “The members of parliament have to choose between the people and Prayuth who has failed, causing losses and deaths of more than 10,000 people,” Nattawut Saikua, one of the key organizers was quoted saying by the news agencies. The crowd insisted that if the Thai PM continued to be in power and survived the no-confidence motion, the people of the country will drive him out. In the visuals that are surfacing, protesters were seen setting the car tyre on fire and shooting firecrackers in the vicinity of the Thai leader’s residence.