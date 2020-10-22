Thai Protestors Give PM Three Days To Resign As Demonstrations Intensify

Student-led protests in Thailand grew more intense when the protestors gave Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-Ocha three days to resign and meet other key demands. According to the reports by AP, protestors handed over a resignation form for PM to the government representatives. Protestors also demanded freedom for the people who were arrested in connection with earlier protests.

(Pro-democracy activists protest in front of Government House, the prime minister's offices in Bangkok, Thailand. Image Credits: AP)

(Supporters of monarchy display images of Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida during a gathering to show their support at Ramkhamhaeng University in Bangkok, Thailand. Image Credits: AP)

(School children in school uniforms, with duct-tape covering their school names and emblems, participate in a pro-democracy rally at Victory Monument in Bangkok, Thailand. Image Credits: AP)

Situation worsens in Thailand

The protestors' demands include rewriting of the constitution, whose amendments in recent years have been disrupted, as well as an end to the harassment of state critics. As a result of these protests, Prayuth during a televised speech offered to lift the state of emergency only if “there are no violent incidents”. The state of emergency was declared last week to enable the police to break up groups gathering outside the PM’s office. The Thai government said that urgent measures were needed to maintain peace and order. The officials further justified the emergency measures partly on the grounds of some protesters disturbing a royal motorcade during a mass rally in Bangkok. The demonstrators have been calling for the resignation of the Thai Prime Minister, a former army chief who had seized power in the 2014 coup before he was appointed as premier after controversial elections in 2019.

According to the reports by AP, Prayuth pleaded with the citizens to resolve their issues through the parliament. He said, “The only way to a lasting solution for all sides that is fair for those on the streets as well as for the many millions who choose not to go on the streets is to discuss and resolve these differences through the parliamentary process”. Prayuth also accused some protestors of ‘brutal attacks’ against the police and he said, “while they may be breaking the law, were still peaceful, well-meaning people who are genuine in their desire for a better society and a better nation”.

