Thai Smile Submits Report After Mid-air Scuffle, Says 'incident Has Been Taken Care Of'

After a video of a scuffle on a Thai Smile Airways flight, from Bangkok to Kolkata went viral, where two Indian passengers were seen slapping each other, the airline has submitted the flight disturbance incident report of the fight to the Indian Aviation Authority of India.

THAI Smile Airways feels sorry for this. We reaffirm that the incident has been taken care of as we followed the flight safety procedures in accordance with international standards. Our flight crews have already provided support to the persons affected by an incident.#THAISmile — THAI Smile India (@THAISmileIndia) December 29, 2022

After the video went viral, Thai Smile India took to Twitter and said that the incident has been taken care of.

Cognisance was taken by BCAS

Earlier on Thursday morning, the Director General of the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security, Zulfiquar Hasan had said that cognisance has been taken by them over a viral video that has been circulated where a fight between passengers on a Thai Airways flight is seen. The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security has sought an elaborate report from the concerned authority.

Director General of the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security, Mr. Zulfiquar Hasan said, "We've taken cognizance of the viral video which is showing a fight between passengers on a Thai Airways flight to Kolkata. The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) has sought a detailed report from the concerned authority. Further action to be taken."

About the viral video of the scuffle in flight

#AirRage



Video of a fight between pax that broke out on @ThaiSmileAirway flight



Reportedly on a Bangkok-India flight of Dec 27 pic.twitter.com/qyGJdaWXxC — Saurabh Sinha (@27saurabhsinha) December 28, 2022

On December 26, a few passengers who onboarded a flight scheduled to travel from Bangkok to Kolkata got involved in a scuffle.

On Wednesday, a video clip of the fight inside the aircraft was shared massively on social media.

As per information from one of the passengers who were also on that flight, the incident took place just before the plane was about to move to the runway for takeoff. The passenger was accompanied by his mother.

As reported by PTI, the passenger also told that he was worried about his mother who was sitting near the seat where the incident took place. On Tuesday morning, the plane landed in Kolkata.

The clip showed that the fight started after a man told a fellow Indian to sit down quietly while the other asked him to put his hand down. "Haath neeche rakh (keep your hands down)," the man can be heard saying. The heated argument then escalated into a physical altercation after the same man started hitting the other.

The fight turned ugly when the two men started slapping each other aggressively. In the video, the first man can be seen removing his glasses to hit the other man, while his friends also join the fight. Some co-passengers can also be seen intervening as the air hostesses call for help.