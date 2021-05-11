Thai Woman Dies Of 'electrocution' While Playing Video Game On Charging Phone

In a shocking incident, a woman from Thailand lost her life in the wee hours of May 6 after getting electrocuted from her new phone while charging it. The 54-year-old, who went by the name of Yooyen Saenprasert, had received the said smartphone as a birthday gift two days before from her husband Praiwan Saenprasert.

Woman gets electrocuted while charging the phone

As per reports, she spent most of her evenings playing video games on her phone, and so was noticed by her husband Praiwan Saenprasert, who later, went out to spend the evening at their fishpond, only to come back home to find her laying on the bed unconscious with burns on hands while the phone was still on charge and the charging cable was resting on her arm which was plugged into the main switch.

He immediately called the paramedic staff, but in spite of their best efforts, they could not revive her and claimed that she had been dead for more than four hours before her body was found. The body was then taken to a hospital for a post-mortem examination to confirm the cause of death.

The devastated husband, after her death, pointing out how much she loved playing games, asserted that not even in the wildest of the wild dream they had imagined that it could lead to such a horrific incident. Having said that, he outlined that they did not have any children, and 'only had each other'.

The family, as per reports, has ruled out any foul play or suspicious circumstances around her death.

(Credit-Unsplash/Representative Image)