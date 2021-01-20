Thai Woman Sentenced To 43 Years In Prison For Allegedly Criticising Monarchy

A woman in Thailand has been jailed for 43 years after she posted audio clips on social media criticising the monarchy. According to the Associated Press, the 63-year-old woman posted excerpts from a podcast on her social media handle, which contained content criticising the monarchy. Although the woman herself didn't say anything against the monarchy, she received the "harshest-ever" prison term for just posting the clips on social media.

Read: ‘Rubber Duck Revolution’ In Thailand Gains Momentum As Protestors Demand Reforms

Posted clips after 2014 coup

According to the report, the woman has been charged under Section 112 of the Thai Criminal Code, which pertains to the insult of the country's monarchy. The law is also known as lèse-majesté, a French term meaning 'to do wrong to majesty'. The woman named Anchan, who has been given the 43-year sentence, is a former civil servant. Anchan had posted the clips between 2014 and 2015 on Facebook and YouTube after a military junta threw over the elected government in a coup.

Read: Thailand: Pro-democracy Protesters Storm Streets, Ask King To Renounce Royal Fortune

Anchan was initially handed an 87-year prison term, which was later reduced to 43 years after she pleaded guilty. The law, under which Anchan has been charged, had been suspended for three years on the request of the Thai King following criticism from the United Nations. However, it has been reinstated in the wake of anti-monarchy protests in the country, which began last year.

Read: Thailand Protestors 'Salute Yellow Ducks' As Heroes Of Pro-democracy Movement; Here's Why

Human rights groups and student protesters, who led nation-wide demonstrations last year, demanded the nullification of the law. When protests, calling for checks on the monarchy grew louder, the lèse-majesté was brought back again. So far, more than 40 people have been charged under the law since the suspension was revoked. The law remains vaguely explained as to what can constitute an insult to the monarchy, which human rights experts say has been used as a political tool to curb freedom of expression in the country.

Read: Thai Protesters Defy Police Water Cannons To Deliver Letters About Political Grievances

