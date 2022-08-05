Thailand: 13 People Killed, 40 Injured In Massive Fire At Night Club; Probe Ordered

At least 13 people gathered to enjoy a party at a crowded pub in Thailand's Sattahip district were killed in a massive fire that broke out early on Friday morning, as per Bangkok Post. During the incident, at least 40 people sustained injuries and some of them have been shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), local media reported. Citing Sawang Rojana Thammasathan Foundation -- a non-profit organisation involved in the rescue operation -- the inferno started at about 1 AM as customers packed the Mountain B pub. It said among the dead, they found charred bodies of at least nine men and four women from the men's restroom and DJ booth areas.

Videos, which are now viral on social media platforms, showed people running for safety and screaming as flames and smoke billowed from the building. Meanwhile, Pol Col Wuttipong Somjai, Phlu Ta Luang police chief, told the media that the pub- Mountain B, is located on Sukhumvit Road in the Sattahip district and added all victims were believed to be Thai nationals. Besides, an eyewitness told BP, that he heard two explosions near the DJ booth and later, the fire ignited the whole pub due to the soundproofing foam used on the rooftop.

Reason for the fire is yet to be ascertained, says police commander

Also, 26-year-old pub supervisor Thanyapat Sornsuwanhiran said she saw the flame on the roof of the bar and added she guided customers to get out of the fire-engulfed area. Chon Buri police commander Pol Major General Atthasit Kitjahan said the pub was started around a month ago and was popular among the youth and the local people. Further, he maintained that the reason for the Thailand night club fire is under investigation. Earlier in 2009, the country had witnessed a similar incident at Santika Pub, where at least 60 people were charred to death, while more than 200 were injured during a new year's celebration event.

Image: @iamttsd/Twitter