Thailand Announces Ease In Entry Requirements For Vaccinated Visitors From Next Month

Amid declining cases of COVID-19, the Thailand government has announced to ease the restrictions from next month, AP reported on Thursday. According to the news agency, the officials said that the entry will be easier for those foreign tourists, who had inoculated both doses of the COVID vaccine. Notably, the country depends totally on tourism, and since the emergence of the COVID virus, its economy shattered significantly. The country had opened its tourist spots in November last year after the cases declined tremendously and had inoculated enough vaccines to its citizens. Despite easing the restrictions last year, the official said the country had not attracted enough tourists. It is worth mentioning, the country was hit badly in December last year after a new COVID variant, Omicron hit the country badly.

Thailand government announces ease in COVID restrictions

While announcing the latest guidelines, the officials said that the fully vaccinated travelers will be able to enter the country under the "Test and Go" program. However, the travelers need to undergo an RT-PCR test on arrival and spend a night in a pre-booked hotel while awaiting results. Also, they need to undergo a second test and hotel stay five days later. The government has categorically mentioned that they will not bear the cost of the test and stay at the hotel. The official also said that the traveler needs to download a tracking app. "The country will benefit from both Thai and foreign visitors, as well as investors who help stimulate the economy," Center spokesperson Taweesin Visanuyothin, said.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-Ocha took to Facebook and said that the latest announcements were made after holding back-to-back meetings with the government’s Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration. "The actions are taken in response to a better-than-expected situation with the omicron variant, and to promote economic recovery while maintaining health safety," he wrote on his Facebook. On Thursday, the country reported at least 8,129 new COVID cases and 19 deaths, bringing its total confirmed cases to 2,353,062 and related deaths to 21,987. Earlier last week, the government announced tightening virus-related regulations while expanding its "sandbox" quarantine program. The government also appealed to tourists and its people to follow social distancing and face mask rules in order to control the latest COVID variant.

What is 'test-and-go' scheme?

Under the 'test-and-go' system, only those who are vaccinated against the COVID are allowed to enter the country. The individual will have to go COVID test at airports on arrival. Later, the individual will have to undergo a second COVID test after spending seven days in the country. "If the first test was negative, they could travel freely. They had to spend their first night in a government-approved hotel awaiting their test results," according to the government order.

(With inputs from AP)

(Image: AP)