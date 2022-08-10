Thailand Confirms Former Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa Seeks Visit To Country

Thailand's Foreign Ministry on Wednesday, August 10, said that they have received a request from former Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to visit the southeast Asian country, DailyMirror reported. Notably, Rajapaksa travelled to Singapore from the Maldives on July 14 amid violent anti-government protests in Colombo triggered by the country's worst-ever economic crisis.

Thailand's Foreign Ministry said that Gotabaya Rajapaksa has no plans to seek political asylum in their country. The Ministry's spokesperson Tanee Sangrat underscored that they have no issues with former Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa arriving into their country with a diplomatic passport. Sangrat stressed that Rajapaksa, with a diplomatic passport, will be able to stay in Thailand for 90 days. He did not divulge details regarding the time when Rajapaksa planned to travel to Thailand. As per the Daily Mirror report, Rajapaksa is expected to arrive in Thailand on Thursday, 11 August.

It is pertinent to mention here that the former Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa was issued a 14-day visit pass when he arrived at the Changi Airport in Singapore from the Maldives on July 14, as per the Daily Mirror report. Earlier, it was reported that the Sri Lankan government had urged Singapore authorities to allow Gotabaya Rajapaksa to stay in the country for another 14 days. Rajapaksa fled Colombo as anti-government protesters stormed the country's presidential palace.

Sri Lanka economic crisis

It is worth mentioning that Sri Lanka has been facing its worst economic crisis in history coupled with shortages of fuel and other essential services. Citizens have been forced to wait in long queues for fuel and other essential needs. A majority of Lankan citizens blame the Rajapaksa government for their economic woes.

Angered by the deteriorating situation in their country, people took to the streets to protest against the government. On July 9, protesters barged into the official Presidential residence, with some enjoying the swimming pool and others helping themselves in the kitchen with food. Ranil Wickremesinghe became acting President of Sri Lanka after Rajapaksa fled the nation.

Wickremesinghe was later elected as the President of Sri Lanka. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres congratulated Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe on assuming duties, emphasising that his leadership will be extremely crucial in ensuring peace and stability in Colombo. In a letter written to Wickremesinghe, "the Secretary-General noted that President Wickremesinghe's leadership would be critical in bringing stability and ensuring an environment conducive to ushering Sri Lanka out of the current challenges it is facing," according to the statement released by the United Nations.

(Image: AP/GotabayaRajapaksa/Facebook)